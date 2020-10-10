Agents discover hidden cameras, child porn at the home of Cache County convicted child sex abuser

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 62-year-old Logan man once convicted of aggravated child sex abuse is now facing new felony charges of child porn.

Kurt Allen Jensen is facing 11 new felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor filed in the 1st District Court in Logan on Thursday.

Jensen has been under investigation since August 31 when a detective discovered “distributing” files of child pornography on Freenet, a peer-to-peer file-sharing software.

One of the files contained a video of a 7-year-old girl being sexually abused by an adult male.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered the same Freenet user shared files of child pornography back in April.

On October 7, agents with ICAC, Internet Crimes Against Children, executed a residential search warrant at Jensen’s home in Hyde Park.

While at home, detectives said Jensen was actively downloading child porn that had been stopped three minutes after agents arrived at the home. Agents unplugged his electronic devices. Jensen was the only individual at home at the time of the search warrant, documents state.

Hidden camera’s were found inside the home during the search, according to charging documents.

“The cameras appeared to be custom-built. ICAC agents found items that appeared to be used to create more cameras, including pin cameras, wiring, a piece of white baseboard with a

pinhole and camera with wiring, a shower fixture with putty, and a camera affixed to the

back, and a soapbox with wiring affixed to the inside by putty.”

One of the cameras was concealed in a bathroom air duct and pointed at the bathtub. Cameras were also found in the adjacent bedroom that contained children’s toys, bedding, and clothing. An additional camera that appeared to be in the process of being installed in a room with a massage table, according to charging documents.

Agents state Jensen distributed at least 50 files of child sex abuse material over Freenet.

A background check shows Jensen was convicted of voyeurism in 2007 and child sex abuse in 1994. He is not currently on the sex offender registry.

While the details of Jensen’s child sex abuse case were not available he was given a suspended prison sentence and a suspended fine of $18,500 upon successful completion of probation which he did in 1998.