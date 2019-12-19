Man convicted in human trafficking case sentenced to life in prison

UPDATE (12/19/2019) SALT LAKE CITY – James Savage Brown, a man convicted for eight counts of human trafficking, was sentenced to multiple life sentences.

Brown was convicted in August 2019 for aggravated human trafficking, aggravated kidnapping, rape, forcible sodomy, aggravated exploitation of prostitution and tampering with a witness.



“This is a case where the penalty has matched the severity of the atrocious crimes committed by James Savage Brown,” Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes said. “Human Trafficking is a brutal violation of human rights and dignity and I pledge every resource in my office to continue to fight it.”

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Parker with the Third District Court sentenced Brown to four terms of five years up to life in prison, one fifteen years up to life in prison, two terms of one to fifteen years in prison, and a term of zero to five years in prison.

Judge Parker explained that this sentence balanced the defendant’s interest in an appropriate length of imprisonment for rehabilitation with each victims’ interest in justice for what they experienced.

If you encounter or suspect any form of human trafficking, you can report it to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 888-373-7888, or text “HELP” to BeFree, 233-733.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A jury convicted a man of multiple felony charges including aggravated human trafficking-against two women.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office said its SECURE Section investigated and prosecuted the case and worked for more than a year to obtain the conviction.

James Savage Brown was convicted of the following charges: aggravated human trafficking for forced sexual exploitation, aggravated kidnapping, rape, forcible sodomy, aggravated exploitation of prostitution and tampering with a witness

AG Special Agents said they learned about Brown’s activity last year from one of the victims after she was released from the Salt Lake County Detention Center. While there, she encountered another woman who had suffered similarly at the hands of Brown. Investigators later learned that one of the women had previously reported her encounter with Brown to Salt Lake police.

Investigators said both women told stories of manipulation and coercion, including exploiting drug dependency, threatened or actual physical abuse, fear for their lives, and repeated attempts and/or success in forced prostitution by Brown.

Collaboration between the Attorney General’s Office and the Salt Lake City Police Department was instrumental in identifying the victims and corroborating the victims’ reports, the AG’s office said.

