Aerialists over Utah Capitol celebrates upcoming Nitro World Games to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you were watching the night sky Monday night in Salt Lake City, you were almost certain to see sparkling lights traveling at an unusual pace, and all around the Utah State Capitol.

There was a lot of speculation as to what the lights were, some guessed a meteor shower (which was also happening last night), others felt the invasion of Area 51 was finally here.

But, the little fluttering trails of sparks were in fact aerialists who were at the Capitol to launch the final countdown to the Nitro World Games happening this weekend in Salt Lake City.

“In that spirit, the final countdown to the 2019 Nitro World Games kicked off Monday night with a stunning aerial display over the state Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah,” stated a press release from Greg Terlizzi, Global Head of Public Relations for Nitro Circus.

“At sundown, the world-renowned Red Bull Air Force performed a wingsuit jump over the Capitol building. Streaking through the sky at speeds close to 120mph, the team looked like meteors as they flew in tight formation, trailing pyrotechnics behind them, before executing a precision landing on the Capitol lawn.”

Governor Gary Herbert, along with Nitro World Games co-creator Travis Pastrana, Utah Sports Commission President and CEO Jeff Robbins and others in attendance watched from the Capitol steps.

About Nitro World Games

Tickets are on sale now at NitroWorldGames.com.

Created by Nitro Circus and action sports icon Travis Pastrana, Nitro World Games pushes the limits of action sports competition. Featuring new big air formats, breakthrough ramp technology and innovative judging criteria, Nitro World Games shifted the landscape for both athletes and the industry alike in its 2016 debut whileNitro Circus’ global livestream reached a hungry audience worldwide. With the addition of Nitro Rallycross and FMX Quarterpipe in 2018, Nitro World Games revolutionized action sports competition once again.

Now established as a premium brand in the U.S., Nitro World Games has since expanded into new territories, including the just-announced addition of Nitro World Games-Wales for 2020.

For more information head to NitroWorldGames.com.

What others are clicking on: