Advocates walk to raise awareness against Domestic Violence

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Advocates and friends from near and far gathered Saturday morning to walk to raise awareness against Domestic Violence.

The walk is part of the Stop the Violence Utah Campaign.

As apart of the walk participants placed purple flags in parts of Farmington to support those affected by Domestic Violence.

According to Liz Sollis, Media and Community Engagement Manager, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 7 men will experience Domestic violence in their life time.

Officers with the Farmington Police Department and some biker enthusiasts were also in attendance at the event.

Support is available through the Safe Harbor Crisis Center, a critical, FREE, 24-hour resource for survivors of domestic and intimate partner abuse and/or violence, and/or sexual violence, in Davis County at 801-444-9161.

Statewide help is also available, 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465)Together, we can Stop the Violence Utah.#DavisSheriffUT#DVAM2020#StopTheViolenceUtah#Utah1in3#Utah1in7.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.
