Advocates push for wider use of ranked-choice voting in Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Ranked-choice voting is riding some momentum after recent test runs in local cities and at state conventions.
Now, advocates are trying to get more county clerks on board and expand its use in Utah.
Stan Lockhart the director of Utah Ranked Choice Voting joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to talk about how it works, and where the movement goes from here.
