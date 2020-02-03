Advocates call on legislature to pass universal background checks and red flag bills

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A group of moms is rallying on Utah’s Capitol Hill asking lawmakers to take action on guns.

Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America filled the rotunda with red to draw attention to the issue.

This year, the group has two bills they are backing.

“Both of them are common-sense bills that empower us to keep guns out of hands of people who are either dangerous permanently, or who may be a risk to themselves or others temporarily,” said Neca Allgood, a volunteer with the group.

One is the Extreme Risk Protection Order sponsored by Layton Republican Steve Handy.

It would create a court-ordered process to remove guns from those showing extreme risk to themselves or others.

The second bill is Universal Background Checks for Firearm Purchasers sponsored by House Minority Leader Brian King.

It would extend the background requirement to online sales and gun shows.

“I think reasonable people agree that there’s a group of people that we need to keep guns out of the hands of. And, those are individuals who have been convicted of violent crimes. For example, people who have been convicted of domestic violence, people who have been judged mentally incompetent,” said King, (D) Salt Lake City.

But, not all lawmakers are on board with these bills and both of them face a fight.

Representative Cory Maloy opposes both.

“They are truly gun control bills that really have very little to do with protecting our society and more with just taking away guns from law-abiding citizens and responsible gun owners,” said Maloy, (R) Lehi.

Maloy says one solution is a bill he passed last year.

It allows anyone to temporarily, and voluntarily surrender their gun to a law enforcement agency with no questions asked.

