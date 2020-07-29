Advocate who helped clear Utah’s rape kit backlog passes away before project’s completion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Family, friends, colleagues, state leaders, and community members said goodbye to Krystal Hazlett Tuesday evening, a prominent advocate for sexual assault victims. She passed away eight days ago and was only a month and a half away from seeing the completion of a big project she had been a part of for years.

Hazlett knew early on in her career that her passion lied in fighting for sexual assault victims and making sure they were believed. Her career spanned across multiple agencies including the Salt Lake City Prosecutor’s Office, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, and the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice through the Utah State Governor’s Office.

Derek Coats, an agent for the Utah Department of Public Safety said he first met Hazlett around 2012-2013 when he worked as an investigator for the Salt Lake City Police Department to register sexual offenders and identify cold cases. They continued to work together through the years on initiatives regarding sexual assault.

“I would often bring her cases and she would be the paralegal on those cases. She had a strong passion within the work environment and outside in her personal life to supporting survivors of trauma,” he said.

Representative Angela Romero met Hazlett shortly after her bill (H.B. 200) passed in the 2015 legislative session to fund and create a rape kit tracking system, provide more training for law enforcement, and test rape kits submitted after 2015. She said Hazlett was the glue between lawmakers, elected officials, prosecutors, law enforcement, nurses, advocates, and sexual assault survivors.

“She did it because she cared. Not only was she a public servant to the State of Utah. But on her personal time, she was always working with nonprofits, victims of violence and sexual assault. She was always there,” said Rep. Romero. “I would love to have more Krystals. It’s unfortunate we lost her so soon.”

Most recently, Hazlett served as grant manager and site coordinator for the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). The program was founded in 2017 to obtain grants to test unsubmitted rape kits from before 2015 and clear the backlog in Utah. She traveled around the state advocating for victims of sexual assault and educating law enforcement officers.

During her free time, she volunteered for the Children’s Justice Center, Prevent Child Abuse Utah, the Sharing Place, the Utah Food Bank, and Wills for Heroes.

“As a team, we often joked that Krystal could be perceived as fierce and relentless. But at the end of the day, all she wanted was the best for a survivor of a traumatic event. She asked for no less than what she would ask for herself,” said Coats.

Rep. Romero emotionally recalled one instance when Hazlett connected her with a young woman who had her rape kit processed and then linked to her perpetrator who was already in prison for committing another sexual assault crime.

“She was definitely there behind-the-scenes, being a mover and shaker and getting people together and ensuring that people had the right information,” said Rep. Romero. “She always goes above and beyond the call of duty. She helped advise and work with me to push legislation forward.”

As a result of SAKI, the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice reported:

4,841 rape kits have been tested (97 percent of backlog)

2,594 DNA profiles have been uploaded to the CODIS database

1,072 suspects have been identified in CODIS

287 serial offenders have been identified

34 felony cases have been filed across the state

The backlog of rape kits was just a month and a half away from completion of testing when Hazlett suddenly passed away of natural causes on July 20th. She was 42-years-old.

“One of the things Krystal wanted to always make sure to get across is, ‘Yeah. This may be a box with forensic evidence in it. But that box represents a human being. So every kit needs to be looked at, tested, completed,'” said Coats. “The disappointment that we feel is that we’re coming to the finish line and now we don’t have one of our major partners. There’s a huge gap being felt.”

“I think that’s what hurts the most is she won’t be there with us and others who were so instrumental such as Ned Searle and Dr. Julie Valentine to see this come to fruition,” said Rep. Romero. “It’s because of her hard work on the tracking system and gaining the trust of survivors of sexual assault that we’re standing here today.”

Despite the loss, Rep. Romero said she and other sexual assault victim advocates won’t let Hazlett’s work and progress go to waste.

“As we move forward, our focus won’t be just on sexual assault kits. Our next step, and I know she would’ve been an integral part of this, is talking about consent and what is consent. Moving forward this legislative session, that is going to be my focus,” said Rep. Romero.