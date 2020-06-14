Advisory – Missing girl believed to be taken by biological mother

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – An advisory as been put out by DPS to be on the lookout for a woman and a baby. Athena Stevens, (2 months old was last seen with her Biological mother Destiny Call.

Destiny is believed to be in the area of Morgan county, possibly traveling to or in Florida. Destiny has been served with court documents ordering her to give custody to the child’s biological father.

The child is believed to be in danger medically.

If you have any information regarding the Mother or child please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s office through dispatch at 801-395-8221.