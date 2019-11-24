Active storm cycle takes aim at Thanksgiving travel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – One of the busiest travel weeks of the year is here, and with storms moving in for Thanksgiving, many people are adjusting travel plans to include the weekend. Sunshine and high pressure kept temperatures above average Saturday, with a warm before the storm continuing Sunday.

By Monday, conditions will be drastically different. An active storm cycle for Thanksgiving week will usher in snow, frigid temperatures and unsettled weather Monday and Tuesday, and again mid to late week.

A fast moving storm system will bring wintry weather to the Wasatch Front Monday. Heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon into the evening in Northern Utah. Valley locations could see anywhere between 1-3″ of snow. Lake effect snow is possible into Tuesday morning. This storm is a quick moving, so no huge accumulations expected but the benches can expect anywhere from 2-5″, with mountains getting upwards of 10″.

There will be a break in the action Tuesday evening, but Wednesday another cool, moist, unsettled air mass will settle into the state and bring periods of snow and rain in Southern Utah. Wednesday will also bring windy conditions. Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning looks to be the window for heaviest precipitation as another cold front sweeps through the region.

It’s still early, and these storms will continue to develop, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the most updated information. Give yourself extra travel time the next several days.