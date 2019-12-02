Active shooter threat at Tooele High School for Monday deemed not credible

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Tooele City School District has sent out a noticed after “rumors” started to spread about a possible active shooter at the high school for Monday.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook, there have been multiple rumors being spread in regards to an active shooter at Tooele High School for December 2 that are not true.

Officers from Tooele City Police Department conducted a thorough investigation and found that the threat could not be substantiated. There have also been rumors that school is canceled Monday which the district said is also not true and classes will run as scheduled.

During the investigation, officers found that the rumor originated from a message created on Snapchat telling students to “sluff” school on Monday.

After it had been shared and commented on multiple times, students questioned why they should skip school and eventually the message changed from students should skip school into there will be an active shooter at the school.

The rumor is completely unfounded, stated the district.

“We highly encourage parents to speak to their students about how they use social media, ” the district said on their post. “This continues to be an issue within our county where students post fake threats or questionable comments that leads to community panic. Each threat must be investigated which takes resources from multiple agencies and an extended amount of time.”

The district also said this is a good reminder that what you post on social media can be impactful, but it also has flaws.

“What you say and post can be easily misinterpreted and intentional fake threats can have legal consequences.”

As part of the district’s normal protocol, additional law enforcement will be at Tooele High School and neighboring Blue Peak High School.

