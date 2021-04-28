ABC4’s NFL Draft Preview Special

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to be the highest drafted BYU player, as the New York Jets are projected to take the former Corner Canyon High star with the second overall pick.

Wilson is one of several local prospects that are expected to be taken in this year’s NFL Draft. ABC4’s Wesley Ruff and Dana Greene talked about where Wilson, Brady Christensen, Dax Milne, Khyiris Tonga, Matt Bushman, Chris Wilcox, Penei Sewell are expected to be taken. They also discuss the Utes top prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft airs on ABC4 Thursday at 6:00 p.m, Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday at 10:00 a.m.