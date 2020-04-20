ABC4 Sports – The Draft Preview: Episode 1

1  of  2
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – The future of football and players from Utah is on the line this week! Who’s going to get picked, to go where?

ABC4 Sports Wesley Ruff and Dana Greene get you ready for the draft, letting you know what’s happening with local players like Jordan Love, Jaylon Johnson, Bradlee Anae, Zack Moss, and Leki Fotu.

Watch it live every day at 1:30p and then we post it here on ABC4.com and Facebook.

