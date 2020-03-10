ABC4 News reporter tests out 24-hour self-quarantine to see what it’s like

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Part of the process to fight against the spread of COVID-19 is to self-quarantine. ABC4’s Hailey Hendricks is staying away from the station for 24 hours, as she’s placed herself in voluntary self-quarantine just to see what life is like.

While the number of those with confirmed coronavirus, COVID-19 cases in Utah remains low, health officials don’t want you to worry but want you to take precautions.

So, if you find yourself in a self-quarantine situation, officials with the Utah Division of Emergency Management (UDEM) are asking you to keep your distance from people and pets.

“This is an opportunity for all of us to think more about others than think about ourselves,” said Joe Dougherty with the UDEM. “Really care about the rest of the community. And we do find that this is Utah, and people do care about their communities, they do care about one another, and sometimes, we’re going to have to forego some things that we might really like to do, but we just need to make sure we’re limiting the spread as much as possible.”

Follow along on Hailey Hendricks’ 24-hour voluntary self-quarantine below:

GOOD MORNING☀️ it’s early, I’m 13 hours in to my voluntary self-quarantine and @AJ_Lucero and I are ready to bring you live updates all morning on how it’s going. pic.twitter.com/A7OI7fbkoP — Hailey Hendricks (@HaileyH_News) March 10, 2020

How I feel about going on hour 8 of self-quarantine vs. Mark Jorgensen who’s been in 6 quarantine locations in 30 days😅 pic.twitter.com/vx6jaIQOA1 — Hailey Hendricks (@HaileyH_News) March 10, 2020

FIVE hours down of this VOLUNTARY, 24 hour self-quarantine…all to bring you a story on what it would be like if you’re in a situation like this due to COVID-19.

And a special S/O to my friend for bringing me dinner! It’s much appreciated! pic.twitter.com/MKDemxAgyO — Hailey Hendricks (@HaileyH_News) March 10, 2020

