ABC4 Exclusive: Cougars caught on camera in Davis Co. neighborhood

Bountiful, UT- (ABC4 News)- Amazing video of a pair of cougars taking a morning stroll through a Bountiful neighborhood. The cougars were captured by a security camera Friday morning around 10am.

An ABC4 news viewer shared the video and says, “more people need to be aware that these beautiful/scary creatures are out and about”.

This is the second cougar sighting in less than a week. A cougar was spotted in the Cottonwood Heights area of Salt Lake County. Officials at the time warned residents of the area to not leave children or pets unattended.

Watch ABC4’s exclusive report on the Bountiful cougars tonight at 5pm.

Paw print left behind by a cougar in Bountiful