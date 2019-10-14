ABC4 + Digital Exclusive: USU Aggie Football is #PolyStrong

31 years ago, a jail bird flew the coup and lived on the lam, well it was sort of like that. Anyway, Craig Wirth says its one of his favorite memories of his 50 years in broadcasting.

It's the story of Pink Floyd the Flamingo, yes, a bird. And every year Craig Wirth said he loved to report on the bird that escaped from the Aviary and lived a good live, returning to the Great Salt Lake, for years and years.