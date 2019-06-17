ABC4 crews give back for Founder’s Day of Caring

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The ABC4 team is giving back Monday in celebration of our parent company Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

Employees either donated blood with the American Red Cross or stopped by the Utah Food Bank for a few hours to give back to our local community.

The day is intended to shift our employee focus from being a television station serving the community to our employees volunteering and making a personal commitment by helping those in need. Our mission is to give back where it is needed most.

Last year, more than 3,600 Nexstar employees nationwide participated and donated more than 13,000 hours of elbow grease and raising more than $190,000 dollars.

If you’re interested in giving back visit www.utahfoodbank.org/ or www.redcross.org/local/utah.html





























What others are clicking on: