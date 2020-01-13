Abby Huntsman leaves ‘The View’ to help her dad’s run for governor of Utah

by: Jennifer Gardiner

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Abby Huntsman is leaving her role on “The View” to return to Utah to help her father run for governor of Utah.

In a post on her Twitter, Abby Huntsman said she was thankful for her time on “The View” but family comes first.

While on The View, Abby Huntsman said this was a hard decision for her to leave her seat at “a very important table”.

“This is something that I have thought a lot about, this panel is pretty special,” said Huntsman. “As you all know, my number one priority is my family. There is no one I believe in more than my own dad right now.”

