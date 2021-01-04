Aaron Roderick promoted to offensive coordinator at BYU

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It didn’t take long for Kalani Sitake to find his new offensive coordinator. And he didn’t have to go very far to find him.

Aaron Roderick was promoted from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator, after Jeff Grimes left to become the new offensive coordinator at Baylor earlier on Monday.

Sitake also announced the promotion of wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake, Kalani’s cousin, to passing game coordinator.

Roderick will continue to coach quarterbacks, while Fesi Sitake will maintain his role coaching receivers in addition to his new responsibilities as the passing game coordinator. Assistant coaches Steve Clark (tight ends), Eric Mateos (offensive line) and Harvey Unga (running backs) will continue in their same position responsibilities on Roderick’s offensive staff.

“Aaron is the right person to take over as our offensive coordinator with the departure of Jeff (Grimes),” Kalani Sitake said. “Jeff did a tremendous job as offensive coordinator and Aaron is the perfect choice to help us build on the success Jeff, Aaron, Fesi and our offensive staff have achieved together. I know firsthand the exceptional coach Aaron is from working on the same staff for 15 years during our careers. He is an experienced play-caller and coordinator and a great mentor and teacher. I’m thrilled to have Aaron as our new offensive coordinator.

“Fesi came to BYU three years ago as one of the game’s up-and-coming young coordinators and he’s played a big role in our success. He has improved his team wherever he has been and that is certainly the case here at BYU. We are better because of Fesi’s contributions in our staff room, on the practice field and on the sidelines. I’m excited to have him working closely with Aaron and the other coaches in this new role.”

Roderick takes on the role of BYU offensive coordinator with 21 years of coaching experience, including 10 seasons as a coordinator.

“I am incredibly honored to be the offensive coordinator at BYU because I understand this program’s legacy and truly appreciate the great coaches that have been in this position in the past to build that legacy,” Roderick said. “I’m grateful to Kalani for this opportunity. He and I have worked together for 15 years at three different schools, and he is the kind of coach I want to work for and someone in whom I have so much trust and respect. I also really appreciate Coach Grimes for not only wanting me to be a part of his staff when I came back to BYU but also putting a lot of trust in me with the passing game. He is a great coach and a great man who I really respect and enjoyed working with the past three years. I can’t wait to work with the players and take on this challenge with Fesi and our talented coaching staff.”

Roderick called the plays during BYU’s 49-23 victory over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl last month.

Under Roderick’s tutelage this season, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in the Heisman Trophy voting, was a finalist for the Manning Award and a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award. In 2020, Wilson passed for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns while posting a 196.4 passing efficiency. He finished the year ranked in the top 10 nationally in 11 offensive categories.

Roderick helped the BYU passing attack improve each of the past three seasons, going from a passing game ranked 90th nationally when he took over to a No. 8 ranking in 2020.

Roderick was a co-offensive coordinator at Utah in 2015 and 2016, and coached the wide receivers for nine seasons with the Utes.

Fesi Sitake, who has coached BYU’s receivers the past three seasons, has 11 years of coaching experience, including five seasons as a coordinator.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to continue my experience here at BYU as the passing game coordinator,” Fesi Sitake said in a statement. “I’m grateful for Kalani and his willingness to provide this opportunity for me. Working with Aaron Roderick has been an incredible learning experience and I appreciate his continued trust in me. I look forward to continuing my journey here at BYU with the rest of this incredible staff and these amazing players. Go Cougs!”