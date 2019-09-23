A year away from ‘The New SLC’ airport debut

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- September 2020 is when airport officials estimate the phase 1 of the Salt Lake International airport renovation will be complete. Passengers we spoke to are excited about the changes.

“I think it’s amazing that’s it’s happened so quickly it’s a pretty big project,” Jennifer Madsen said.

The airport says the new terminal will help improve customer service while stimulating competition.

“I am hoping that more flights happen here and we get cheaper flights,” Madsen said

And Madsen isn’t alone.

The airport says Madsen is among more than 20 million other travelers who pass through the airport a year.

“I don’t do a lot of travel, but when I do it’ll be nice and more convenient and more comfortable,” Jeff Gapinski said.

Phase 1 of the airport renovation adds a new gateway center, new terminals, and north and southwest concourses.

But Madsen is most excited about a 3,600-car parking garage.

“It’ll be amazing to be able to find a spot to park-and get here easily and pick up people,” Madsen said.

Until the project is over, some passengers say the road closures and longer waits caused by the construction are worth the wait.

Now phase 2 of the project which will complete the concourses and demolish the existing buildings. The scheduled completion for phase 2 is 2024.

Airport officials say $3.6 billion project is paid for in part by airport fees.

Click Here to learn more about the features of The New SLC.

