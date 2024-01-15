SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As a weekend snowstorm blew into Utah, hundreds of drivers became stranded on a highway near Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County.

Heavy snow and strong winds created whiteout conditions Friday night on SR-40 near the reservoir, which is located about 76 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. Amid the treacherous conditions, rescue crews worked to get motorists — and one stranded fisherman — to safety.

“I couldn’t even see the hood of my car driving through that area,” said Alex Agin, a trooper with Utah Highway Patrol.

Officials say 270 vehicles were stranded along a section of the highway. Some had slid off the road while others had collided with other vehicles.

“This is the worst situation I’ve experienced with a snow blizzard and stranded motorists,” Agin said. “It was a very big team effort.”

This image shows a vehicle stranded in the snow on SR-40 in Wasatch County, Utah, on Jan. 12, 2024.

According to Agin, the rescue crews from several agencies went car-to-car, making sure the people inside were OK. The effort took around 10 hours as the snow kept coming down into the early morning hours.

The stranded motorists were brought inside the UDOT shed at Strawberry Reservoir. When under shelter, the people received food, water and space to warm up.

Among the people rescued was a stranded fisherman. Friends were trying to bring supplies to the angler with snowmobiles, but they couldn’t find him amid the blowing snow on the reservoir.

“Any tracks that were left from snowmobiles were getting filled in very, very quickly with the wind,” said Kam Kohler, a commander with Wasatch County Search and Rescue.

Even so, crews were able to find the fisherman late Friday and get him off the ice safely.

Efforts to haul the stranded trucks and tractor trailers off SR-40 lasted until Sunday, as another snowstorm blew into the area and some of the vehicles posed a hazard.

Plan Ahead, Be Prepared

Kohler advised people who recreate in winter conditions to use a buddy system. He also recommended that people be prepared in case the weather takes a turn for the worse.

“I find a lot of people go out on the ice and they’re going to go enjoy a few hours of fishing and they’re headed out in good weather,” he said. “But they are not really prepared if things go bad.”

Agin said motorists should plan ahead, check the forecast and perhaps stay home if winter weather is moving in.

“If it’s not worth driving, if it’s not an emergency, it can wait another day,” Agin said.