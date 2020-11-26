A Thanksgiving unlike any other at Ogden Rescue Mission

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A homecooked meal is how the Ogden Rescue Mission is helping those in need this Thanksgiving – despite the challenges of COVID-19.

“We don’t want anybody to go hungry. If they go driving by, and they’re hungry, I feel bad,” said Don Hill, Ogden Rescue Mission program director.

It’s a tradition at the rescue mission to feed those in need on Thanksgiving Day. And Hill said this day of thanks looks different than year’s past.

“Even when COVID sanctions started, we still believed we were still going to be able to hold a Thanksgiving meal,” he said. “Somehow we were gonna figure out how to set tables up outside or do something that would still involve a huge Thanksgiving meal.”

With COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, Hill said they’re doing the best they can to feed those in need this holiday.

“Never thought somebody would say lock your doors and don’t let anyone in,” Hill said. “We’re saying OK, we can’t let them in, but we can hand something out.”

Last year, the mission center fed 270 struggling or homeless individuals, and this year, they hope to feed more than 100.

While meals are being handed out to those on the streets, Hill said those living inside had their thanksgiving dinner too, but the building is under quarantine.

“Even inside – right now – even though we’re all testing negative, masks up,” Hill said.

Hill said no one has test positive in recent days, but the health department has the building under quarantine until December 1st.

While those inside cannot leave, Hill said everyone seems to be enjoying their Thanksgiving.

“And everybody is laughing and happy,” Hill said. “They spent the last two days all doing different parts to preparing this meal, so they all feel like they’re a part of it. And they’re just taking this hour, hour and a half to enjoy it like any other family.”