SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Hope you enjoyed our quiet start to November, and with high pressure acting as the main driving force in our weather, today will bring another day with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

The bottom line? The first few days of November will bring calm conditions and near-seasonal temperatures, but we’ll become a little unsettled by the weekend.

Our warming trend also continues and for most, highs will reach the 50s and 60s this afternoon, bringing highs slightly above average. Salt Lake warm to the low 60s while St. George will land in the low 70s.

The downside this time of year with high pressure in control is building haze. Inversion conditions occur and a few of our northern Utah valleys are looking at thick haze for another day. From Davis County down through Utah County, moderate air quality is expected.

Changes are brewing, and while we are not looking at a huge storm, we definitely get a more unsettled pattern taking hold tomorrow. High pressure will start to move out of the way by Friday allowing a weak system to move in from the west.

On Friday, temperatures will be similar to Thursday, but there will be slight moisture potential for northern Utah, especially near the border of Utah and Idaho. Moisture will likely favor the higher terrain, but the weather pattern looks like it will become even more active from the end of the weekend into early next week with better moisture potential for northern Utah with temperatures that will start to ease back down.

We’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as we get closer. Stay tuned!

