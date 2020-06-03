A Nation Divided: A Path Forward

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Protests erupt across the nation. “Say his name” and “I can’t breathe” have become a rally cry in the days following the death of George Floyd.

The initial spark came on Memorial Day. Another unarmed African-American who died at the hands of police.

In this case, a white Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck. While handcuffed Floyd pleads for air, “I can’t breathe.”

The impact of Floyd’s death, reaching beyond Minneapolis from across the world to here in Utah. Protesters demanding justice for George Floyd and an end to police brutality.

Tonight, ABC4 Utah wanted to have a meaningful discussion about race and justice but more importantly ask where do we go from here?

Join us as ABC4’s Brittany Johnson moderates a discussion with Representative Sandra Hollins, Former Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Lashawn Williams-Shultz, Ph.D., Doctor of Education at Utah Valley University.