OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The family of Ogden Police Officer Nate Lyday, who was killed in the line of duty last week, has released a statement following the announcement of Officer Lyday’s funeral plans.

The following statement was released by the family:

“Our family is truly humbled by the love and support we are receiving at a time of terrible loss that has happened, not only for us, but the whole community. Strangers become friends as they show tender kindness towards us. We feel your love wrapped around us carrying us through this tragedy. We see the beautiful flowers and thoughtful gifts left at Nate’s squad car and tears flow freely as we read your notes of love and support.

We want to thank the courageous men and women who put on a uniform and walk out the door every day. We recognize the sacrifices made by them and their families, who wait for their safe return. They place their lives on the line without hesitation to protect and serve their communities. Nathan and his wife Ashley have given the ultimate sacrifice. He died a HERO and he will never be forgotten!

Globally, hatred and unrest ring out ever so loudly. Let us all replace those feelings with forgiveness and love. May we all find peace…let us unite together to make this world a better place…let love replace hatred.

With our deepest gratitude we thank each and every one of you!

