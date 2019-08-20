A look inside the Church’s new abuse prevention training: What parents and professionals are saying

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a new mandatory abuse prevention training for all members of the faith who work with children regularly.

If you’ve had any kind of safety training online, the format will feel familiar. A narrator teaches small lessons then gives scenarios which you participate in by answering a few multiple choice questions. The training says that it takes 30 minutes to complete, but in the demonstration above, ABC4’s Sarah Martin took it in just over 12 minutes.

Members say this training is a step in the right direction especially in defining abuse. Lesley Butterfield Harrop is a member of the faith and a Community Health Nurse with extensive training in abuse prevention and identification. She says the training is a step in the right direction, especially in defining abusive patterns; “Spanking, shaming, they correctly labeled these things as abuse and I feel like that was a huge, that’s very forward thinking.”

But she says, in some places it didn’t go far enough; “It did not address the very real situation, and we’ve seen this in the news, when your leader is the abuser.”

She also said that the structure of reporting is problematic; according to the training, when a person learns of abuse bishops and stake presidents should call the abuse help line and all other members should call law enforcement.

Harrop says law enforcement should always be the first call and the Church should provide a help line that members can utilize if a local leader is the abuser.