A Holladay house fire sends one person to the hospital in critical condition

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a home caught fire late Monday.

Matthew McFarland of the Unified Fire Authority said they responded to a fire near 6045 South and 2075 East.

When fire officials arrived on scene they said they found that the upstairs bedroom of one side of a two-story duplex was fully engulfed.

McFarland said they were able to put out the fire quickly to prevent it from spreading to the other homes.

Both residents of the duplex were reportedly able to get out of the building before fire authorities got to the scene.

One of the residents, however, was transported to the hospital in critical condition while McFarland said the other refused medical assistance.

McFarland said an oxygen condenser was in the home at the time of the fire.

Both residents have been displaced as a result of the fire McFarland said but the other duplexes in the area were not affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become avaialable.

