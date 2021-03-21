‘A harsh reality’, Officials weigh in on South Salt Lake homicide

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — South Salt Lake Police say a woman is now behind bars for the murder of her husband, Saturday.

On March 19, around 11:45 p.m., near a residence by 583 West Billinis Road in South Salt Lake, shots were fired resulting in the death of a 66-year-old man.

The alleged suspect? The victim’s wife, 46-year-old Emilee Fisher.

According to arresting documents, it all started when the victim arrived at the residence and saw his wife and someone else inside. That someone inside, the witness, left once the husband and wife got into a verbal confrontation.

“Then when he left the area, he heard two gunshots,” shares SSLPD PIO Danielle Croyle. “When officers responded they located the deceased male outside the building.

Croyle explains that Fisher is known as a ‘restricted person’ and legally is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm since she has prior felony convictions.

As this incident is a mark of domestic violence, ABC4 speaks with Liz Sollis, a member of Utah’s Domestic Violence Coalition to better understand the situation.

“The two main things that are present in every domestic violence relationship is power and control,” Sollis states. “Domestic violence cases are a harsh reality.”

According to Sollis, there are options available for anyone enduring domestic violence.

Utah has a safe harbor law that allows people to give firearms to law enforcement when there is a threat with the weapon.

“It’s very saddening that they don’t get connected to resources or they haven’t taken the options available to perhaps remove the firearm from the home.”

Though some may argue domestic violence is for younger adults, that is definitely not the case. Officials say domestic violence can be prevalent across all ages.

“People might say ‘oh he was a lot older or she was a lot younger or vice versa.'” says Sollis. “The reality is, age doesn’t matter.”

In this case, the victim was 66-years-old, 20 years older than his wife, the suspect.

Fisher is currently in the Salt Lake County Jail with a charge of murder and five counts of felony discharge of a firearms shot in the direction of a person and possession of a firearm by a restricted person..

This is based on preliminary information from arresting documents and is subject to change as further investigation will reveal additional details.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.