A few reports of meth found in vaping devices at a Utah school district

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News)- Some students in the Grand County School District have been vaping methamphetamine, this according to school district officials.

School district officials aren’t sure how the meth was acquired or who was responsible, but they confirm there has been more than one incident within the school district.

“We would like students, parents, and community members to be aware of the risks of vaping and that devices and/or vape juice can contain any number of substances,” a press release from the school district stated.

So far there have been 71 cases of vaping-related lung injuries reported in the state, 10 of those cases are under review. Health officials say 45 of the 71 people had to be hospitalized, 26 of which spent time in intensive care.

