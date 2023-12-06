SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have another day of wild mild temperatures for December thanks to an area of high pressure that has been in control since the start of the work week.

The bottom line? We get another day of dry skies and unseasonably warm temperatures, but a cold front and series of disturbances are in sight later this week and weekend.

Daytime highs will range, once again, about five to 10 degrees above average across the state with most topping out in the 40s and 50s. Along the Wasatch Front we’ll see low 50s when typically, this time of year, we see low 40s for highs. St. George will repeat as the warm spot statewide with a high in the low 60s again. Skies will be mostly sunny, but you will notice building haze in our northern valleys, resulting in moderate air quality, in places like Salt Lake, Davis, Tooele, Weber, Box Elder, Utah and Cache counties.

Changes are brewing though, and for the second half of the day, high pressure begins to shift east, allowing for a more active pattern to take over and changes to start filtering in. You can expect increasing evening clouds ahead of a more progressive close of the work week.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Thursday, the first of a couple of systems will move through which will bring about a five to 10-degree drop in temperatures for most across the state while isolated rain and snow showers to northern Utah. Models right now favor the mountains north of I-80 with the best chance of valley precipitation from Ogden to the state line.

While our Thursday system is weak, a stronger system will move in on Friday and will bring a more potent cold front along with it. Daytime highs will drop to below seasonal norms and there will be more moisture potential, mainly for the northern half of the state. Given the colder air, it is likely we see valley snow with the potential for some minor accumulations. Right now, it looks like the Northern mountains could see anywhere from three to eight inches through the weekend, with potential for six to 12 inches in the Cottonwoods. These numbers are preliminary and we will narrow down the expected snow totals as we near Friday.

Skies will calm briefly on Saturday with only a slight chance of a shower and with chilly temperatures staying in place. Outside of southern Utah, highs will range in the 20s and 30s. More active weather could be in store as we round out the weekend and move into early next week with more energy expected to come in from the northwest. We will see how this time period shapes up as we get through the midweek.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!