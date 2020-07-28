A 46-year-old man dead after motorcycle vs. semi-truck crash in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 46-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle vs. semi-truck crash in Bluffdale.
The crash happened at about 2 p.m. near 15804 South 900 West, according to police.
The crash is still under investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of family members and next of kin.
Police said the road where the crash happened will be closed for a few hours as they work to investigate and clear the crash.
LATEST NEWS STORIES:
- Infant dies after being left in vehicle for several hours in Virginia
- Second stimulus checks: Full GOP not sold on current COVID aid package
- 2-year-old Delta boy drowns at home while mom is at the hospital with her newborn
- Car hits woman walking with twins girls in Taylorsville, one child killed, mom and 2nd twin in critical condition
- Intermountain Healthcare participates in a national protocol to give more than 400 COVID-19 patients access to convalescent plasma donations
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.