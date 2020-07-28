A 46-year-old man dead after motorcycle vs. semi-truck crash in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 46-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle vs. semi-truck crash in Bluffdale.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. near 15804 South 900 West, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of family members and next of kin.

Police said the road where the crash happened will be closed for a few hours as they work to investigate and clear the crash.

