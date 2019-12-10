Semi crash closes southbound I-215 ramp on I-15

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) A semi rollover has closed the ramp to Interstate 215 from southbound I-15 in Davis County.

According to South Davis Metro Fire the crash happened at the split to the 215 freeway around 2:15 p.m.

UDOT estimated the clearance time after 5 p.m.

Crash

SB I-15 at MP 313 to I-215 N Jct, Davis Co.

Left Shoulder

Est. Clearance Time: 5:12 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 10, 2019

Updates will be provided as additional details are released.

What others are clicking on: