988 earthquakes recorded as part of the 5.7 Magna sequence

UUSS

Utah (ABC4 News) – According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations Utah has experienced a total of 988 earthquakes since March 18, 2020 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Magna.

UUSS officials say as of April 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. there have been 988 earthquakes recorded as part of the initial Magna sequence.

Included in the 988 earthquakes there have been 4 in the M4 range, 34 in the M3 range and 128 in the M2 range.

