988 earthquakes recorded as part of the 5.7 Magna sequence

Utah (ABC4 News) – According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations Utah has experienced a total of 988 earthquakes since March 18, 2020 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Magna.
UUSS officials say as of April 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. there have been 988 earthquakes recorded as part of the initial Magna sequence.
Included in the 988 earthquakes there have been 4 in the M4 range, 34 in the M3 range and 128 in the M2 range.
Related: Earthquakes and the Yellowstone Caldera-North America is stretching
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- Governor Herbert extends ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ initiative, asks people to wear masks in public
- Capitol Reef National Park is closed due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Governor Herbert to hold daily press conference on Utah’s fight against coronavirus
- Over 1,900 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Utah, 13 deaths
- Here is why Utah’s self employed have been getting denied for unemployment