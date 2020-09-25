9000 South I-15 northbound to close overnight Saturday

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For those considering traveling through Sandy on the I-15 freeway Saturday night, you will want to find another route.

According to Utah Department of Transportation, the closure will be from Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 27 at 5 a.m. between I-15 and Monroe Street in Sandy.

The closure will allow crews to pour concrete for a new bridge over 9000 South as part of a new collector/distributor system designed to enhance safety and reduce traffic delays.

During the closure, drivers will be able to access I-15 at 10600 South and all eastbound and westbound 9000 South traffic will be detoured to 10600 South.

Drivers should plan extra travel time and follow the detour signs during the closure. Visit the project website for a detour map and more information about the project: udot.utah.gov/i15northbound.

The new system has a three-lane freeway section, separated from the I-15 travel lanes by a concrete barrier. The project is expected to enhance safety by reducing crashes in the area by nearly 40 percent.

“Eliminating the cars weaving in and out of traffic between the 7200 South and I-215 interchanges will really enhance safety,” UDOT Project Manager Jessica Rice said. “This project will change the daily commute for the better.”

When complete, drivers on northbound I-15 will enter the new collector/distributor system prior to 9000 South. This will be the only way to access 7200 South and I-215 from northbound I-15.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions and highway construction statewide, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.