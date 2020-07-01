90-year-old says Knolls Fire destroyed family vacation home but not the memories

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Knolls Fire completely consumed a family vacation home and the 90-year-old homeowner takes a look at the fire’s destruction, saying the memories cannot be taken away.

“What a mess. I mean, what else can you say? What a mess?” said Pauline Hailes, whose home burned down.

The home once stood as the Hailes’ family vacation home for nearly 40 years, until the Knolls Fire destroyed the home Sunday.











“At my age there’s no place to go on to. So, there’s no need to rebuild this. I don’t want this rebuilt again,” Hailes said. “We’ve had our memories. So, let’s just live in those memories and clean up the mess and life goes on.”

Walking around her property, Hailes said it’s hard to believe her vacation home is a total loss, but is grateful for the time she and her family had there.

“We’ve got lots of good memories,” Hailes said. “The grandkids Easter eggs [and] telling the story of Easter. Christmas we were out here. Thanksgiving we were out here. Just many days.”

And for the countless memories that also include her late husband, Jack.

“He’d sit out there, watch the boats go by out there, he had fun. He loved it. And we all enjoyed it,” Hailes said.

While the days are now gone where Hailes and her family can spend time at their Saratoga Springs home, she said she’ll hold the memories close and remember that life goes on.

“It’s hard to believe it’s all gone. But it’s surprising how quickly your possessions can disappear,” Hailes said. “Enjoy them while you’ve got them and then go on from there.”

