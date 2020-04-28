9-year-old dies after motorcycle crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police confirm a 9-year-old boy has died after a motorcycle crash Tuesday.
The crash happened in the area of Mohican Dr & Golden Eagle Rd, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sherriff’s Office.
It was initially reported that the 9-year old victim was in extremely critical condition before he was pronounced dead. No other injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.
ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
