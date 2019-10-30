9 Utah fighting history against Washington

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – If there is one team that has historically given the Utah football fits, it is Washington.

The Utes are 1-12 all-time against the Huskies, 1-6 since joining the Pac-12, including two losses last year.

The Utes will try to reverse that trend this Saturday at Husky Stadium.

The loss that hurts the most is the 10-3 loss to Washington in the Pac-12 Championship game last December, but head coach Kyle Whittingham says he does not consider this to be a revenge game.

“Two different teams, different matchups,” Whittingham said. “We’ve got a lot of new faces, they’ve got a lot of new faces. I don’t think there is necessarily that element. We certainly remember the sting of that loss. We’re not pretending like it never happened, but it’s more just going through your normal preparation process. We haven’t fared really well there since we joined the league, but we’ve got a new challenge, and a new opportunity this year.”

The Utes need a win to keep pace with USC in the race for the Pac-12 title. And the way the defense is playing, Utah is considered to be the favorite to get back to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Utah has surrendered just 10 total points in their last three games combined, including a shutout over Cal in which they gave up just 83 total yards. In fact, Utah is third in the entire nation in total defense.

“It starts at the line of scrimmage,” Whittingham said. “The pass rush has been outstanding. Even though we haven’t had a ton of sacks, we’ve got the quarterback under duress. The coverage in the back end has been outstanding.”

“I don’t know what the stats are saying, but this is no doubt one of the best defenses in the country,” Washington head coach Chris Petersen said. “They pack the box, and they plan man coverage. They do a great job.”

While this has not been the kind of year Washington is used to with three losses, the Huskies still pack a lot of firepower.

Georgia transfer quarterback Jacob Eason has thrown for 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while wide receiver Aaron Fuller has 40 catches for 558 yards and five touchdowns.

“The quarterback has a big arm,” Whittingham said. “He’s got an NFL arm. He can make every throw. They’re getting about 170 rushing and 250 throwing the football, so they’re balanced.”

Former Orem High star Puka Nacua has made an impact as a freshman with the Huskies, catching two touchdown passes. Whittingham was hopeful Puka would join his brother Samson on the Utah receiving corps, but it was not meant to be.

“We thought we were in good shape, relatively speaking, as far as him being an in-state guy,” Whittingham said. “We never thought he was ours or anything like that. We were in the hunt for him all the way to the end, at least that was our impression. He’s a talent. He was a high school phenom in the state of Utah. He’s got a lot of good football ahead of him.”

Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley played less than a half against Cal, while nursing a leg injury, but should be ready to go Saturday in Seattle. Petersen has really been impressed by Huntley’s progression as a pocket passer.

“Where I think [Huntley]’s really underrated is in the pocket.” he said. “As much of a runner as he is, and he can break your back when they get out of that. But, what I see him doing a really good job is in the pocket.”

Utah and Washington will kick off at 2:00 p.m. at Husky Stadium this Saturday.