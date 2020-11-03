9 BYU faces toughest test of the season on a short week

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The biggest game of the season has arrived for BYU. And the Cougars have just three days of practice to get ready for it.

The #9 Cougars take on #21 Boise State Friday night in Boise with its undefeated season on the line.

BYU doesn’t practice on Sundays, and they are not allowed to practice on Tuesday because of an NCAA mandate that players be given the day off on election day.

But the Cougars, who improved to 7-0 with a 41-10 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday, feel they will be well-prepared to take on the Broncos, especially since this will be their eighth game of the season.

“Most of these guys, we live and breathe football,” said defensive back Troy Warner. “So for me, the only thing on my mind is football and what can I do to help the team to better myself. But we respect that that day was made for the elections and we encourage everybody to vote, so we respect it.”

Head coach Kalani Sitake said BYU applied to the NCAA for a waiver because of their Sunday policy, but was denied.

“I’m OK with the NCAA promoting civic engagement, something that we are aligned with,” Sitake said. “We’ll take advantage of it, We can look at it as a time to focus on other things, and be well rounded. When you’re so swallowed up with football, it’s good to take a little break. Tomorrow will be a good one for them, so I think we’re going to embrace everything about it.”

The Cougars (7-0) have not been ranked in the top-10 since 2009, and they have never beaten Boise State in Boise, losing all five games against the Broncos.

Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. Friday night.