82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper from St. George killed in Syria

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to officials with the 82nd Airborne Division, a paratrooper from Utah has died from injuries sustained in a non-combat vehicle rollover accident in Syria on July 21, 2020.

Officials said Sgt. Bryan Mount, 25, of St. George, Utah, was a cavalry scout assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Div. when his Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) rolled.

“Bryan was an incredible Paratrooper and those who served with him will mourn his loss,” said Lt. Col. Val Moro, commander of 1-73 CAV. “He had the unique ability to make everyone laugh no matter who they were or how you were feeling. His Paratroopers looked up to him. His care-free, easygoing personality made him approachable and well-loved. If you had a problem, you could count on

Bryan to help. His passing is a tragedy and our prayers are with his family, friends, and those who served alongside him,” Lt. Col. Val Moro added.

Sgt. Mount was a combat veteran and deployed with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team in 2017 during Iraq’s liberation of Mosul from the Islamic State.

Sgt. Mount was a three-time volunteer. He entered the Army in January of 2016 and arrived

at Fort Bragg in June of 2016.

“It was his second time serving in combat and we relied on his experience,” said Capt. Reid Jacobson, commander Bravo Troop, 1-73 Cav. “Bryan was just one of those dependable Paratroopers everyone looked up to and relied upon. He had an easy smile and contagious personality.”

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Parachutist Badge.

Officials said the crash in under investigation. Sgt. Mount is survived by his wife and parents.