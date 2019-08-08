8 teens injured, 2 critically in Carbon County rollover

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – 2 teens were flown to the hospital in critical condition and 6 others were injured after the vehicle they were in rolled near Pinacle Peak in Carbon County Wednesday night.

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release which stated when law enforcement and medical personnel arrived they found a Chevy Tahoe was engulfed in flames due to expelled fuel during the roll.

Fire crews were able to put the blaze out while ambulance personnel attended to the victims.

All eight teens were injured and transported to Castleview Hospital. Six of the teens were treated and released and two were air lifted to hospitals in Salt Lake City.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated but deputies said drugs and alcohol are not being considered as factors.

First responders from Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Price Fire, Utah Highway Patrol, and Carbon County Ambulance responded to the scene.



“The Sheriff’s Office would like to take this opportunity to remind the public when incidents happen and agency response is needed please stay clear of the road and access to the scene,” stated in the press release. “While we know that the public means well, it can hinder the response if access is limited.”