78-year-old Provo man arrested for 28 felony sex crimes against young children

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – An elderly man was arrested on his 78th birthday for multiple felony charges related to sex crimes against very young children.

According to charging documents, Duke Norvel Dayton of Provo was downloading several images of child pornography that was detected by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On Monday, officers served a search warrant on the man’s home.

During the search, Dayton admitted to downloading child pornography using his computer and that he has been sexually attracted to young children and downloading child pornography for several years, documents state.

Detectives previewed an external hard drive attached to Dayton’s computer and located a folder containing 20 images of children between the ages of two and nine years old in various sexual positions. In one photo a child can be seen crying with a naked man next to her, according to documents.

Dayton was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on 20 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. His bail was set at $200,000, which his family posted the next day.

While at the home serving a search warrant, an 8-year-old girl came to the home and told detectives she lived in the neighborhood and he babysat her often. During an interview with the girl and her mother, she said Dayton had been touching her inappropriately since she was 5 and almost every time she went to his home, documents state.

According to a new arresting document, the girl’s mother said Dayton came to their home after being bailed out of jail on Tuesday and knocked on their front door. The mother, the girl and her other siblings went and hid because they were scared of him, documents state.

Dayton then sent a text message to the older sister of the victim asking if the girl was home. Dayton also attempted to call the girl’s mother, records state.

According to arresting documents, the girl said the last time Dayton touched her inappropriately was the last day of school this year when he picked her up from school and took her to his house. The girl cried during her interview as she described what he would do to her under a blanket in his sunroom while she watched TV.

During a search of Dayton’s cell phone, detectives found a substantial number of pictures of the victim in this case.

Dayton was booked back into the Utah County Jail and does not have the option to bail out. He has been charged with eight additional counts of second-degree felony sex abuse of a child.

Sexual Assault:If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.



Internet Crimes Against Children: Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

