75-year-old Holladay man pleads guilty in fraud involving dead person

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Holladay man pleaded guilty to fraud for using the name of a dead person numerous times over the last three years on his tax returns and other business documents.

Dan Roberts was charged with three felony counts including identity fraud, forgery, and filing a false return.

Roberts admitted to using the deceased person’s information as well as their signature stamp on numerous withholding tax returns, checks, and business documents in an attempt to defraud the Tax Commission.

The forgery charge comes from the signature on the return for Roberts’ business in 2015, but the person whose signature was used died in 2013.

In 2016, Roberts used the same signature stamp on a withholding return for his business, Associated Business Solutions.

Robert’s prison terms were suspended pending the successful completion of paying back taxes and penalties of $4,200 plus interest and 36-months supervised probation.

Roberts was ordered not to use the name of the deceased person or to have any contact with the victims.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, the other 15-charges against Roberts were dismissed.