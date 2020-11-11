72-year-old Vietnam Veteran stands on bridge in Salt Lake City every Veterans Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A 72-year-old Vietnam Veteran stands quietly above a bridge in Salt Lake City every Veterans Day, away he says to honor everyone who has ever served.

Bob Fillmore stands steady, amidst blowing winds and snow, saying he does it for the people and for all the veterans who are were killed in action and who have died.

Fillmore was in the Airborne Division and served in Vietnam in 1967-68. He says he stands here and salutes every Veterans Day as well as Memorial Day with the exception of 2018 when he missed Memorial Day because he was recovering from surgery.

“America needs this. They honk and they’re happy – I have so many vets come up and say thank you so much,” Fillmore told ABC4 last year when we had a chance to talk to him.

Fillmore loves to salute people and says hearing the honking horns and seeing the waving arms and the return salutes make him proud to have served and he believes it helps others feel the same way.