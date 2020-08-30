71-year old motorcyclist dies after hitting back of car stopped at red light

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 71-year-old motorcycle rider died after he hit the back of a car that was sitting at a red light Saturday night in Ogden.

According to Ogden City Police, the crash happened at the 2000 block of Washington Blvd. around 5:40 p.m.

Officers said the man, riding a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was southbound when he hit the back of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 20-year-old male.

Upon impact, the motorcycle rider was thrown over the handlebars and struck his head on the pavement. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Police said neither speed or impairment are considered factors in the crash.

