70-year-old woman hiking in Summit County struck by boulder

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Search and rescue teams in Summit County are working to help a 70-year-old woman who was injured after she was struck by a boulder Monday afternoon.

Summit County Sheriff’s said the call came in at 1:30 p.m. to respond to the injured woman who was in the Hayden Peak area (35 miles east of Kamas on Mirror Lake Highway).

Deputies said the woman was hiking when a boulder fell on her. She has a possible broken femur, arm, and head injuries. Search and Rescue is doing a hoist operation with Life Flight to get the woman to safety and then transported to the hospital.

