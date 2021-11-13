70 Latter-day Saint missionaries held at gunpoint during Mexico conference

TORREON, Mexico (ABC4) – Seventy missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were robbed at gunpoint during a zone conference in Mexico on Friday.

A Church spokesperson says the victims were threatened by two gunmen entering the church meetinghouse. Some were kicked or hit during the hold-up. The missionary president and his wife were assaulted and threatened with a knife.

Officials say 13 sisters and 57 elders were told to hand over all wallets, cell phones and tablets. The gunmen fled the scene and local authorities were contacted immediately afterward. No missionaries needed medical care and all seventy are currently safe, church officials say.

The missionaries have now been removed from the area. A church counselor from Mexico City will be arriving to offer counseling to those who need it. A church security officer is investigating the incident.

“Our prayers are with these missionaries and their families as they recover from this frightening and traumatic experience,” church officials say.

