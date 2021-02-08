7 things Utahns need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

Utah (ABC4) – The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is picking up throughout Utah.

Current vaccine doses are available for healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff, residents, first responders, ages 70 and older, and K-12 teachers and school staff.

Starting March 1, 2021, COVID-19 vaccines will be made available for Utahns 65 and older as well as those with certain underlying health conditions.

The Utah Department of Health released the seven following things you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine:

Fact #1

COVID-19 vaccines don’t give you COVID-19.

According to the Utah Department of Health, COVID-19 vaccines don’t contain any part of the virus, so it can’t cause you to get COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines protect you from the virus. You may get side effects after you get vaccinated, like a sore arm or fever. These are normal and common.

Fact #2

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, even though they were developed quickly.

No steps were skipped developing COVID-19 vaccines. The Utah Department of Health says scientists around the world have been working on this technology for more than a decade. This is why it was possible to make a safe and effective vaccine available quickly.

Fact #3

COVID-19 vaccines may protect you against most than one strain of the virus.

Viruses change, or develop small mutations, over time. Data shows COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the strains we’ve seen so far of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Fact #4

COVID-19 vaccines don’t change your DNA.

COVID-19 vaccines are mRNA vaccines and don’t interact with your DNA in any way. They trigger an immune response that creates antibodies to protect you from getting infected with COVID-19.

Fact #5

COVID-19 vaccines have not been linked to infertility of miscarriage.

According to the Utah Department of Health, “COVID-19 hasn’t caused infertility in women who’ve had the virus, so there’s no reason to think the vaccine would cause it. No other vaccine has ever been found to increase any risks for unborn or breastfed babies, or for pregnancies. There was some information spread online that was not true; saying that the protein in the vaccine attacks a protein in the placenta. This is not true. The small number of amino acids in the two proteins would not cause that effect. COVID-19 vaccines haven’t been tested in pregnant women, but pregnant women do get vaccinated for other illnesses during pregnancy. Pregnant women have an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and there is a chance you could give COVID-19 to your baby after he or she is born. Talk to your doctor to see if you should get vaccinated,” .

Fact #6

COVID-19 vaccines don’t contain microchips or tracking devices.

Misinformation that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips or tracking devices has been proven false. We know exactly what is in each vaccine.

Read to learn more: No, COVID-19 vaccine patients are not being injected with a microchip

Fact #7

People with chronic disease or conditions should get vaccinated as soon as it is your turn to get the vaccine.

The health department says if you have a chronic disease, like diabetes, you are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for people with chronic diseases or conditions.

The above information was provided by the Utah Department of Health.

Click here to learn more about Utah’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.