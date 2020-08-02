7 law enforcement agencies involved in high-speed chase from Heber City to Orem

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Law Enforcement from seven different agencies were inolved in a high-speed pursuit from Heber City to Orem over the weekend.
In a press release issued by Heber City Police Department on Saturday, officers responded to a reckless driving complaint at Rocky Mountain Middle School located at 800 School House Way.
An officer arrived in the area and made brief contact with the suspects before they fled in a stolen vehicle. A pursuit ensued as the suspects travelled from Heber City to Orem through Highway 189.
When the driver of the vehicle failed to make a turn at the intersection of 1200 North 400 East in Orem, he crashed. The Three occupants then fled on foot into a residential area.
Several law enforcement officers were at the scene and were able to quickly apprehend all three suspects.
The driver, Dominic Thill, and a passenger, Alexander Have, were booked into jail and a female juvenile was referred to detention.
Police said the occupants of the vehicle were also involved in two pursuits on I-80 in Summit County in the same vehicle.
The suspects facing various charges related to the incident and additional charges are expected:
Dominic Thill:
- Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
- Evading – Flee by vehicle
- Failure to Stop at Command of Police Officer
- Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident
- License Never Obtained
- Reckless Driving
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Possession of Tobacco
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- No Insurance
- Improper Lane Travel
Alexander Have:
- Failure to Stop at Command of Police Officer
- Warrant
Female Juvenile:
- Obstruction of Justice
- Failure to Stop at Command of Police Officer
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Illegal Fireworks
Agencies involved in the incident are from Heber City Police, Wasatch County Sheriff
State Parks, Utah Highway Patrol, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Orem Police Department and Lindon Police Department.
