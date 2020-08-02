7 law enforcement agencies involved in high-speed chase from Heber City to Orem

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Law Enforcement from seven different agencies were inolved in a high-speed pursuit from Heber City to Orem over the weekend.

In a press release issued by Heber City Police Department on Saturday, officers responded to a reckless driving complaint at Rocky Mountain Middle School located at 800 School House Way.

An officer arrived in the area and made brief contact with the suspects before they fled in a stolen vehicle. A pursuit ensued as the suspects travelled from Heber City to Orem through Highway 189.

When the driver of the vehicle failed to make a turn at the intersection of 1200 North 400 East in Orem, he crashed. The Three occupants then fled on foot into a residential area.

Several law enforcement officers were at the scene and were able to quickly apprehend all three suspects.

The driver, Dominic Thill, and a passenger, Alexander Have, were booked into jail and a female juvenile was referred to detention.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle were also involved in two pursuits on I-80 in Summit County in the same vehicle.

The suspects facing various charges related to the incident and additional charges are expected:

Dominic Thill:

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Evading – Flee by vehicle

Failure to Stop at Command of Police Officer

Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident

License Never Obtained

Reckless Driving

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of Tobacco

Possession of Paraphernalia

No Insurance

Improper Lane Travel

Alexander Have:

Failure to Stop at Command of Police Officer

Warrant

Female Juvenile:

Obstruction of Justice

Failure to Stop at Command of Police Officer

Possession of Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Illegal Fireworks

Agencies involved in the incident are from Heber City Police, Wasatch County Sheriff

State Parks, Utah Highway Patrol, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Orem Police Department and Lindon Police Department.