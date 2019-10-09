7 firearms found in 7 days from in 7 different carry-on bags at Salt Lake International

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- In the past week officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have removed seven firearms in the carry-on luggage of seven different travelers at Salt Lake International airport, officials said.

In every instance, these firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at the TSA security checkpoint.



















According to Lorie Dankers, official spokesperson for TSA, these seven firearms bring the total number of firearms discovered by TSA at SLC in 2019 to 65.

In all of 2018, TSA officers at SLC discovered 73 firearms in carry-on luggage.

Dankers stated once the image of the firearm appeared on the x-ray screen, TSA notified the Salt Lake City Police Airport Bureau and they responded to the security checkpoint, taking custody of the firearm and interviewing the travelers.

“There is no indication that these seven incidents are related or pose a threat to the traveling public’s safety,” Dankers stated in a press release.

“This string of firearm discoveries should serve as a reminder to all travelers – especially gun owners – to double-check their belongings before they come to the airport to catch a flight to ensure there is nothing dangerous or prohibited in their carry-on luggage,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Utah Mark Lewis.

“There is no excuse for bringing a firearm to the security checkpoint when there is an established and accepted procedure for packing a firearm for travel in checked luggage.”

TSA will review the circumstances of each incident and levy a civil penalty against the passengers. The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,050 and can go up to a maximum of $10,250 per violation.

Can you bring a gun on an airplane?

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hardsided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition and firearm parts, including firearm frames, receivers, clips and magazines are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked.

Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws.

TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airlinespecific requirements. TSA reminds passengers to be aware of the contents of their carry-on bag prior to coming to the security checkpoint.

TSA has multiple resources available to passengers to help them determine whether an item is permitted in carry-on baggage, checked baggage or not at all.

Travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA mobile app, myTSA, or visit https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/whatcanibring/all. Travelers can also Tweet or Message “AskTSA” if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag.

More information on TSA’s civil penalties for prohibited items can be found here.

