66-year-old man allegedly shot and killed by wife in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 66-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed by his wife in South Salt Lake Friday night.

According to South Salt Lake Police spokesperson Danielle Croyle, a woman called 911 to report she had shot her husband and thought she had killed him.

Police were then dispatched to the home on Billinis Drive in South Salt Lake just before midnight. When they arrived, they found the man deceased inside of the home.

Croyle states the woman was taken into custody and is still being interviewed by police. There was another individual at the home at the time of the shooting and that person has also been taken in for questioning.

No other details are yet available. An update will be provided once additional details are known.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately