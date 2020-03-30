658 earthquakes recorded as part of the 5.7 Magna sequence

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, UUSS, as of 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, 658 earthquakes have been recorded as part of the initial 5.7 magnitude earthquake on March 18, 2020.

UUSS says the count includes 3 in the magnitude 4 range, 20 in the magnitude 3 range, and 122 in the magnitude 2 range.

